(CBS DETROIT) – Majorel, a service company announced they will be opening an office in Detroit within the coming months, bringing hundreds of jobs to the city.
Mayor Mike Duggan and leaders from the company made the announcement and said that Majorel’s Detroit office has plans to hire 500 employees and will offer $17 per hour and benefits.READ MORE: Metro Detroit Businessman With Employees In Ukraine In Constant Contact, Assisting With Financial and Safety Needs
In a press release, city officials described Majorel as a leading provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience solutions for brands around the world.
“I would like to thank Majorel, not only for choosing Detroit, but for ensuring that residents of this city have a chance at filling these good-paying jobs,” Mayor Duggan said. “To have a company that does business in 35 countries choose Detroit speaks volumes about our city’s future and the opportunity that we are creating here for our city’s residents.”
The company is hiring employees to work in customer service, human resources, and operations positions at levels ranging from entry-level to manager.READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Teen Charged In Slayings Of Boy, 5, And 2 Adults In Detroit
The job fair will happen in the Ontario Exhibit Hall, West Level 3, of the Renaissance Center, 400 Renaissance Drive West, downtown on Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Officials said some applicants will be hired on the spot.
Individuals with an interest in or experience in social media, customer service, and technology are asked to bring a resume to the job fair, although training is provided and previous experience is not required.MORE NEWS: AG Nessel Alerts Consumers About Gas Gouging In New Video
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.