(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,120 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 96 deaths on Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,054,891 and 31,791 deaths as of Feb. 25.READ MORE: Metro Detroit Businessman With Employees In Ukraine In Constant Contact, Assisting With Financial and Safety Needs
Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Wednesday, Feb. 23. Over the past two days (Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 1,560 per day.
The deaths announced today includes 54 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Teen Charged In Slayings Of Boy, 5, And 2 Adults In Detroit
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: AG Nessel Alerts Consumers About Gas Gouging In New Video
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.