Michigan Redistricting Commissioners Voted To Give Themselves A RaiseMembers of Michigan's redistricting commission voted Thursday to give themselves a 7% pay raise two months after finalizing new congressional and legislative maps that will last a decade.

Salvation Army Holds 35th Annual Bed & Bread Club RadiothonThe Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is hosting its 35th annual Bed & Bread Club Radiothon, a 27-hour fundraiser on 760 WJR, on Thursday and Friday this week.

Crumbley Parents Charged in Oxford School Shooting To Stand TrialRochester Hills District Court Judge Julie Nicholson said following the preliminary examination for Jennifer and James Crumbley that she found enough evidence to send their case to circuit court.

USPS Finalizing Plan To Replace Fleet With 90% Gas-Powered VehiclesThe U.S. Postal Service is moving ahead with a plan to replace its current fleet with 90% gas-powered trucks and 10% battery electric vehicles, after the Environmental Protection Agency and White House objected to the move and asked for further study of the impact of emissions.

Local Supporters Organizing Protests To Advocate For UkraineMembers from the Ukrainian American Crisis Response Committee say Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be stopped by just sanctions.

Michigan Matters: Film Incentives Making a Comeback?Michigan once had the most lucrative film incentives in the nation in 2008 but were ended in 2015. Now, some state legislators are trying to bring a modified version back as Peter Klein, Secretary-Treasurer of Michigan Film Industry Association, talked about on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters.”