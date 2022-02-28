(CBS DETROIT) – Two engineering firms are battling negligence claims in the Flint Water Trial.
Opening statements were presented Monday where attorneys for four plaintiffs are accusing Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam, also known as LAN, its parent company Leo A. Daly Co. and Veolia Water North America Operating Service of knowing about the dangerous lead-levels and turning a blind-eye.
Attorney Corey Stern represents four children in the case who allegedly experienced behavioral and cognitive injuries resulting from lead poisoning.
Back in 2014, a state-appointed emergency manager cut Flint’s water source from the Lake Huron and treatment from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department.
At the time, treatment from DWSD costs one million dollars per month.
Attorneys say negligent decisions were made to protect the budget at the expense of residents when the water supply was drawn from the Flint River.
Defense argued that engineers from LAN and VCA made recommendations for full water treatment, but the recommendations were allegedly ignored by the emergency manager, former Governor Rick Snyder and his administration.
Evidence will be presented Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Ann Arbor.
