Michigan Opera Theatre Changing Its Name To Detroit OperaAfter more than 50 years, there's a new era on the horizon for the Michigan Opera Theatre.

MDOT To Repair 19 Bridges Across Michigan This YearA new pilot program across the state aims to fix 19 bridges and save money at the same time.

Defense Blames Flint Water Crisis On Snyder Administration, Not EngineersAttorney Corey Stern represents four children in the case who allegedly experienced behavioral and cognitive injuries resulting from lead poisoning.

UM-Dearborn Conducts Deer Cull To Cut Deer Population By More Than HalfAn ongoing deer cull is expected to reduce the deer population Detroit area from 86 to 36, officials said.

'An Early Diagnosis May Have Saved His Life,’ A Detroit Mom Working To Raise Awareness About Rare Marfan SyndromeA Detroit mom wants to warn other parents of the potential danger if Marfan Syndrome goes undiagnosed. Her son has the disorder and was diagnosed with an enlarged heart valve at an early age, potentially saving his life.

Michigan Lifts Mask Requirement For Many State EmployeesStarting Thursday, many state employees will no longer be required to wear masks at work as Michigan continues to report declining COVID-19 infections.