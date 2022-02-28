(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,860 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 26 deaths on Monday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,056,751 and 31,817 deaths as of Feb. 28.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, Feb. 25. Over the past three days (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 620 per day.

In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Fireworks Mishap During Memorial Kills 28-Year-Old Michigan Man
For the latest numbers, visit here.
