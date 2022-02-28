Michigan Lifts Mask Requirement For Many State EmployeesStarting Thursday, many state employees will no longer be required to wear masks at work as Michigan continues to report declining COVID-19 infections.

Michigan Reports 1,860 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Detroit Zoo Moves Birds Inside Due To Avian Influenza Concerns In MichiganThe Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) says it is being proactive and moving birds at the Detroit Zoo inside due to concerns about avian influenza, which is highly contagious and deadly, according to the zoo.

Fireworks Mishap During Memorial Kills 28-Year-Old Michigan ManA northern Lower Peninsula man was killed in a firework mishap as a group of people gathered to set off fireworks in memory of a deceased friend, police said.

New Grand Rapids Police Chief To Receive Oath Of OfficeThe oath of office is scheduled to be given in March to Grand Rapids' newly-appointed police chief.

Rite Aid Donates $900K To Support Healthy Food Programs In DetroitTwo programs that provide access to food in Detroit neighborhoods will share $900,000 from Rite Aid Healthy Futures.