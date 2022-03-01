DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Two men have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old man in Detroit.
The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Delron Devall Black Jr., 28, and Kenneth Cecil Daniel, 30, both of Detroit, with felony murder and armed robbery. Black was also charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of felony firearm.
They were arraigned Tuesday and given a $1 million cash/surety bond with a GPS tether.
At about 11:34 p.m. on Feb. 24, Detroit police were dispatched to a building in the 12040 block of Greenfield Road for a shooting. Officers located a man in the doorway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim, identified as 52-year-old Albert Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prosecutors say a verbal argument between Williams, Black and Daniel escalated and Black allegedly shot Williams. Officials say Black and Daniel then allegedly robbed the victim before fleeing the scene.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 10 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for March 17.
