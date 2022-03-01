(CBS Detroit) — General Motors is taking a stand against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The company announced is suspending its operations in Russia due to both supply chain issues and matters out of company control.

GM’s presence is small with a few thousand Cadillac and Chevrolet vehicles are sold in the country each year. This makes the company the second major automaker to suspend shipments to Russia after Volvo did so Monday.

Additionally, Ford Motor Company announced it was suspending its Russian joint venture operation

In a statement, Ford said it has “has significantly wound down its Russian operations, which now focus exclusively on commercial van manufacturing and Russian sales through a minority interest in the Sollers Ford joint venture.”

“As part of the global community, Ford is deeply concerned about the invasion of Ukraine and the resultant threats to peace and stability. The situation has compelled us to reassess our operations in Russia,” the company said.

Ford said it is donating $100,000 to the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund to assist Ukrainian citizens and families who have been displaced amid the invasion.

Another major automaker Stellantis announced its plans to support Ukraine.

The company said it is setting up a dedicated support fund for refugees fleeing the country.

Stellantis has 71 employees in the country and has set up a team to support them.

“We condemn all kinds of violence and aggression. Whatever the business consequence, Stellantis will apply all of the sanctions decided,” the company said. “We will always be compliant, global and diverse with our 170 nationalities.”

