Oakland County Road Crews Working Over-Time To Repair PotholesBeneath the winter snow and ice roads are crumbling and making the drive a bumpy commute.

2 Men Charged In Robbery, Fatal Shooting Of 52-Year-Old Man In DetroitTwo men have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old man in Detroit.

Michigan Businesses Can Start Applying For Pandemic GrantsMichigan has opened a one-month window in which businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply online for state grants, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday.

Judge Orders Ethan Crumbley To Stay In Jail As He Awaits TrialA 15-year-old boy accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school will remain in jail while awaiting trial, a judge said Tuesday, rejecting a request for his transfer to a facility for teens.

5 Things To Know For March 1: Ukraine, State Of The Union, SCOTUS, COVID-19, AbortionHere's what you need to know about five important things happening on March 1.

Rochester School District Accused Of Retaliation Against Mother Is Settling CaseA Rochester mother who claimed she lost her job for criticizing COVID-19 policies in local schools has reached a tentative deal to settle a lawsuit against the district, a lawyer said Tuesday.