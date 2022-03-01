(CBS DETROIT) – It’s not exactly smooth sailing on the roads.

“We’ve had you know enough that has caused popped tires,” said Craig Bryson, Senior Communications Manager Road Commission for Oakland County.

“Those are the ones that we really want to get on as quickly as we can.”

All across Metro-Detroit drivers are feeling the effects of the meltdown.

Beneath the winter snow and ice roads are crumbling and making the drive a bumpy commute.

“We’ve been patching potholes during regular hours and on over-time,” Bryson said.

“We were in late last night patching; we’re planning to stay over and patch into the evening tonight.”

Bryson says crews are dispatched day and night to make repairs.

“We know how to build roads that would last 50 years,” Bryson explained.

“The problem is we can’t afford to do it.”

Finding a temporary solution to a long-standing problem is one of the issues road commissions are having, while trying to keep up with the workload, and keeping a balanced budget.

“Michigan has been under-investing in it’s roads for decades,” Bryson said.

“We’ve been in the bottom 10 states in the nation in per-capita state and local, spending on roads.”

Bryson says repaving a mile can cost millions, but hundreds-of-thousands can be saved with small repairs.

“If there’s a pothole that’s big enough to cause flat tires, broken rims, etcetera, we’ll come in you know during the night, we’ll come in on the weekends to fix those if we’re not already out working,” Bryson said.

“Those are our priority. We don’t want to see anybody get a flat tire if we can help it so, we’re doing everything we can to prevent it and we appreciate the people’s patience while we get to that point.”

