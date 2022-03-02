(CBS Detroit) — One of the nation’s biggest car events is happening in the heart of Detroit.
With the help of the Detroit Institute of Arts, the Detroit Concours d’Elegance is hoping to showcase cars while honoring those who designed, built and drive them.READ MORE: Detroit City FC Offering Free Admission To Tigers Opening Day, Season Ticket Holders Amid MLB Lockout
According to Hagerty, there will be event venues throughout the city as well as ride and drive opportunities and seminars.
The event kicks off from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18.READ MORE: Wyandotte Police, Fire Rescue Dog Stranded In Detroit River
For more information, visit detroitconcours.com.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Opening Day Cancellation Hurts Downtown Restaurants