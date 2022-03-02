(CBS Detroit) — Ford once again delayed its return-to-office procedures for the majority of its salaried employees.
The company originally planned to bring back employees through a hybrid model this month.
That date is pushed back to April.
In December, the company delayed its return-to-office date to March over new COVID-19 concerns. That decision affected roughly 30,000 employees.
The company was the first of the big three automakers to mandate vaccines for its U.S. employees.
