Michigan Gov. Whitmer Directs MDOT To Expedite Pothole RepairsGov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Directive 2022-2 directing the Michigan Department of Transportation to speed up pothole repairs on state trunkline highways.

Michigan House Approves GOP Tax Cuts; No Deal With Gov. WhitmerRepublicans who control the Michigan Legislature agreed Tuesday on a plan to cut taxes by $2.5 billion annually, advancing a bill that will be vetoed because there is no deal with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Only Black Woman Vet In Detroit Offering Mobile Pet Services, Finds Success With BusinessWhen the pandemic prevented her from opening a Vet center, Detroit Veterinarian starts a mobile Vet clinic, making her the only woman in Detroit offering this service.

Oakland County Road Crews Working Over-Time To Repair PotholesBeneath the winter snow and ice roads are crumbling and making the drive a bumpy commute.

2 Men Charged In Robbery, Fatal Shooting Of 52-Year-Old Man In DetroitTwo men have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old man in Detroit.

Michigan Businesses Can Start Applying For Pandemic GrantsMichigan has opened a one-month window in which businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply online for state grants, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday.