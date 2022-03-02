  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Animal Rescue, Detroit river, Dog Rescue, Wyandotte

(CBS Detroit) — Police and firefighters in Wyandotte rescued a dog found stranded Monday in the Detroit River.

Officials said the dog was newly adopted and got away from her new owner and found herself on a piece of floating ice.

The dog is OK, they said.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

