(CBS Detroit) — Police and firefighters in Wyandotte rescued a dog found stranded Monday in the Detroit River.
Officials said the dog was newly adopted and got away from her new owner and found herself on a piece of floating ice.READ MORE: Detroit City FC Offering Free Admission To Tigers Opening Day, Season Ticket Holders Amid MLB Lockout
The dog is OK, they said.READ MORE: Detroit Concours d'Elegance Kicks Off At DIA In September
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Opening Day Cancellation Hurts Downtown Restaurants