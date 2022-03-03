‘Prices Not Coming Down Anytime Soon’ Auto Expert Offers Tips On Being A Savvy Vehicle ShopperA expert gives tips on finding the best options for those in the market for a vehicle during inflation.

Resurfacing Project Coming To Telegraph In Dearborn, Dearborn HeightsWork on the project begins this month and could last until the fall.

City Employee On Leave After Fatal Front End Loader Crash In Auburn HillsA city employee has been placed on leave after crashing into a Jeep and killing its driver, police said.

Politics Heats Up as the Ukraine Crisis Resonates in Metro DetroitSenior Producer/Host Carol Cain talks with Rudy Hobbs, and Tanya Schuitmaker – new co-directors of MPLP non-partisan program about politics. Then Melvyn Levitsky, former ambassador to Russia, appears with Cain to discuss Ukraine. And Tania smyk, who helped organized huge rally in Detroit, talks about Ukraine and Metro Detroit.

EPA Confirms Filters Reduce Lead In Benton Harbor's WaterThe filters distributed in Benton Harbor, Michigan during the city’s recent lead water crisis worked properly, according to a study state officials said was conducted to give residents assurance.

Detroit Man, 21, Charged In Armed Robbery Of Woman At Eastpointe MotelA 21-year-old man has been charged in connection to the robbery of a woman at an Eastpointe motel.