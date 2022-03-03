(CBS DETROIT) – A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection to the robbery of a woman at an Eastpointe motel.
Jumar Deshawn Lyons of Detroit has been charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of felony firearm.
On Feb. 26, 2021, police responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Imperial Motel on Gratiot.
Officials say Lyons made his way into the woman’s room and demanded that she give him all of her things.
He took cash and a PS4 from her.
According to police, he fired one round at the victim with the weapon he was carrying, as he was leaving her room.
After an extensive investigation, police identified the suspect and obtained a warrant to search his residence. Police found the PS4, the alleged gun used during the robbery, and close that he may have been wearing at the time of the robbery.
Lyons was arrested without incident.
Bond was set for $200,000, and a probable cause conference was scheduled for March 16.
