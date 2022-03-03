  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:aaa, aaa michigan, average gas price, Michigan Gas Prices

(CBS Detroit) — Gas prices in Michigan have jumped 12 cents overnight.

According to AAA Michigan, the state average is now $3.74 a gallon, which is a nearly 40 cent jump from where it was this time last week.

READ MORE: Michigan Ranks 7th In Nation For Most Missing Persons, Report Says

AAA says Oakland County has the most expensive gas price with an average of $3.78.

READ MORE: ‘Prices Not Coming Down Anytime Soon’ Auto Expert Offers Tips On Being A Savvy Vehicle Shopper

Experts say the increase is due to crude oil prices hitting an all-time high for the first time in nearly eight years.

MORE NEWS: Resurfacing Project Coming To Telegraph In Dearborn, Dearborn Heights

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.