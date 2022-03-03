Southfield (CBS Detoit) – It was talk of politics, President Biden’s State of the Union speech, the 2024 mid-term elections, his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, as Rudy Hobbs, Deputy Oakland County Executive, and Tonya Schuitmaker, former Michigan State Senator, appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to discuss a busy time.

The two, who appear with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, are serving as Co-Directors of MSU’s Michigan Political Leadership Program as Hobbs, a Democrat, and Schuitmaker, a Republican, help steer the non-partisan training program that has trained 24 fellows each year for careers in politics.

MPLP will hold its 27th Annual Fundraising Dinner in Lansing on Wed, April 10, with pollster Frank Luntz taking center stage. Cain will emcee the conversation. After two years, the event will be in person. (For more: https://mplp.msu.edu).

Then former Ambassador Melvyn Levitsky, a career diplomat and professor of international policy at UM’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, discusses the Ukraine crisis as he talks with Cain about it and also living in Moscow and working in the U.S. Embassy.

Levitsky, who served as Ambassador of Brazil and also Bulgaria, shared his thoughts about Russian President Putin and his invasion of Ukraine. He also discussed Ukraine’s president who has been catapulted to the world’s stage for his brave actions and words.

Then Tania Smyk, a leader of the Ukrainian American Crisis Response Committee of Michigan (UACRC), appears to talk about the organization and it came together quickly to support Ukraine.

She talked about her grandparents, who came to this country from Ukraine.

Smyk, a student at the Center for Creative Studies in Detroit and working three jobs, explains why she is so dedicated to helping the people of Ukraine.

