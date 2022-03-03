(CBS DETROIT) – A two-mile corridor on telegraph is slated for construction.

“It’s a major stretch of north, south traffic, not only for people living in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, but people who drive through the community to head north to Southfield or south toward Taylor and Downriver communities,” said Diane Cross of MDOT Metro Region.

Work on the project begins this month and could last until the fall.

MDOT officials say lanes will be reduced and could slow down your commute.

“It is going to have a major impact to drivers and even residents and businesses in that area because we’re going to be totally reconstructing the roadway, which means removing the material that’s there now, the concrete and replacing it,” Cross said.

Expect delays from Van Born to Oxford in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights.

“We’re going to spend about $13.6 million to reconstruct the roadway,” Cross said.

“It is at the end of its service life which is roughly 20-25 years. We’ve done so much patching that we almost can’t do anymore. It’s time to replace the roadway.”

Later stages of the project include resurfacing following tree removal from the median.

“Those barrels will start before 94 and that also means any traffic coming off east or west 94 wanting to go northbound on Telegraph you’re going to be able to expect delays for that as well,” Cross said.

“Same thing traffic coming southbound on Telegraph toward Michigan Avenue, barrels will start there. We’ll start funneling that traffic into the one or two lanes that you’ll be able to use.”

