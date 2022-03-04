Coming To An End: Enjoy The Last Weekend Of Ice Skating This Season At Campus MartiusIt's time to lace up the skates for the last time this season at Campus Martius.

Amazon Providing Free Tuition For Hourly Workers At 4 Michigan CollegesThe company says the initiative, which includes free tuition at more than 140 colleges across the country, is through its career choice partnerships.

Michigan AG Nessel Joins Nationwide Tik Tok InvestigationMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced she is joining a nationwide investigation into Tik Tok and the potential harms the social media platform may pose to children and young adults.

Michigan State University Lifting Mask Mandate In Some Indoor SettingsMichigan State University says it is lifting its mask mandate on March 6 in some indoor settings.

Michigan Medicine Notifies Nearly 3,000 Patients Of Data Breach After Employee's Email CompromisedMichigan Medicine notified about 2,920 patients that their health information may have been exposed.

Crime Stoppers Offering Reward For Information On Suspect In Slaying Of 2 Sister In WayneA Metro Detroit family is calling on the public for help in gathering information on a suspect accused of killing two sisters.