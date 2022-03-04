DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — It’s time to lace up the skates for the last time this season at Campus Martius.
This weekend is the last time to enjoy the ice rink at the park.
There will be events on Saturday to celebrate the rink, which will close after 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is $11 for adults, $9 for children and seniors age 59 and older, and $8 for first responders and active military. Skate rental is $5.
