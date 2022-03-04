(CBS Detroit) — A Metro Detroit family is calling on the public for help in gathering information on a suspect accused of killing two sisters.
Authorities say Dominique Parchmon, 30, and Shyanna Hall, 18, were shot on Jan. 5 in the 3000 block of Niagara Street in Wayne.
Police believe Parchmon’s live-in boyfriend, 32-year-old Christopher Greer is responsible.
According to the U.S. Marshals, Parchmon was pronounced dead at the scene. Hall later died from her injuries at a hospital. Authorities say she named Greer as the shooter before her death.
Police say Greer fled the scene that night.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information.
