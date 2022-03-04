(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department continues to search for the suspect in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened in July.
On July 19, at about 10 p.m. on Gratiot Avenue near Moran, a victim was struck by a vehicle.
Police say a 50-year-old man was getting off of a bus, and then was crossing Gratiot when he was struck and killed by a driver in an older model, dark-colored sedan, possibly a Mercury Grand Marquis.
Video surveillance shows the driver hit the victim and then fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. Tips will remain anonymous.
