Masks Optional At Auto Plants Not In High COVID-19 Risk CountiesFace masks will be optional for U.S. union auto workers, as long as their factories are in counties that are not at high risk for the novel coronavirus.

Boyfriend Leads Battle Creek Police To Remains Believed To Be Missing WomanThe remains of a mid-Michigan woman who went missing nearly two years ago were believed located Thursday, police said.

Michigan Ranks 7th In Nation For Most Missing Persons, Report SaysThe state of Michigan ranks No. 7 in the nation for most missing persons, according to the World Population Review.

‘Prices Not Coming Down Anytime Soon’ Auto Expert Offers Tips On Being A Savvy Vehicle ShopperA expert gives tips on finding the best options for those in the market for a vehicle during inflation.

Resurfacing Project Coming To Telegraph In Dearborn, Dearborn HeightsWork on the project begins this month and could last until the fall.

City Employee On Leave After Fatal Front End Loader Crash In Auburn HillsA city employee has been placed on leave after crashing into a Jeep and killing its driver, police said.