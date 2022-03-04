(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,842 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 68 deaths on Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,060,698 and 32,118 deaths as of March 4.
Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Wednesday, March 2. Over the past two days (Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 921 per day.
READ MORE: Detroit Police: 2 Men Arrested, Accused Of Running Chop Shop In Detroit
The deaths announced today includes 54 deaths identified during a Vital Records review
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here.
