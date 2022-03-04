EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Michigan State University says it is lifting its mask mandate on March 6 in some indoor settings.
According to a letter from University President Samuel Stanley Jr., masks will still be required in classrooms, academic labs and shared research spaces during course instruction and research activities. The university says federal requirements mandate that masks must still be worn on CATA buses and in all health care facilities, such as Student Health Services and MSU Health Care locations.
Masks and vaccine verification will no longer be required for all MSU athletic events.
Masks are still recommended for those who are unvaccinated, have symptoms of COVID, have been exposed to the virus or are medically vulnerable.
“It is important to remember that many in our Spartan community will choose to wear a mask for their protection. Some in our community also may ask you to wear a mask when you visit them due to special health concerns. As individuals make their personal decisions about health and safety, we should respect their decisions,” Stanley says in the letter.
Stanley says faculty, staff and students are required to be vaccinated and boosted or obtain an exemption and submit their information through the university's vaccine verification form.
