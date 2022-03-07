  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Detroit Police Department, The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit, The Westin Book Cadillac Hotel, truck and trailer stolen, vehicle stolen from valet

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a vehicle in connection to the theft of a truck and trailer from the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel.

 

Vehicle wanted in connection to the theft of the vehicle/trailer. | Credit: Detroit PolicePolice say the stolen truck is described as a 2005 white Chevrolet Silverado with a 24-foot, pro-line enclosed trailer. The truck has “Wide Open Kustoms” printed on the entire back door.

Photo of the stolen truck and trailer | Credit: Detroit Police Department

“Our detectives from the DPD 3rd Precinct are actively collecting evidence and putting the pieces together to solve this crime. Second Deputy Chief Rudy Harper The victims claim the vehicle was valeted at the hotel, which is also being investigated. We urge anyone with information to please speak up.”

If you have any info on this crime, contact DPD’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

