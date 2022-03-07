Female Detroit Senior Firefighter Breaking Several Barriers In The CityFire Engine Operator Teresa Singleton is an active 25-year veteran of the Detroit Fire Department and breaking many barriers in the city.

A Look Into Charges At Whitmer Kidnapping Plot TrialFour members of anti-government groups are facing trial this week on federal charges accusing them in a chilling plot to abduct Michigan's Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, in 2020.

Michigan Reports 1,656 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Detroit Father Charged After 2-Year-Old Son Shot With BB GunA father is charged with second-degree child abuse after his 2-year-old son was shot in the face with a BB gun.

Former Macomb County Official Dino Bucci Dies Before SentencingA former suburban Detroit public works official who admitted extorting builders and contractors to buy tickets to political fundraisers has died before he could be sentenced for his crime.

Former Macomb County Judge, Prosecutor Carl Marlinga Running For CongressFormer Macomb County judge and prosecutor Carl Marlinga announced Monday his campaign for a new House seat in suburban Detroit, becoming the fourth Democrat to enter the primary for what may be among Michigan's most competitive congressional races this fall.