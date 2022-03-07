(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,656 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 16 deaths on Monday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,062,354 and 32,134 deaths as of March 7.READ MORE: Female Detroit Senior Firefighter Breaking Several Barriers In The City
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, March 4. Over the three days (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 552 per day.
READ MORE: A Look Into Charges At Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Trial
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Detroit Father Charged After 2-Year-Old Son Shot With BB Gun
For the latest numbers, visit here.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.