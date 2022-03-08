  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A camper, tent, signs, and other items that represented a former University of Michigan football player’s protest against the school’s handling of sex abuse allegations involving a campus doctor have been removed by the university, the school said Tuesday.

ANN ARBOR, MI – JUNE 16: Jon Vaughn, former University of Michigan and former NFL football player, speaks at a press conference on the University of Michigan campus on June 16, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Vaughn and several dozen others are accusing the late Dr. Robert Anderson, former Head of University of Michigan Health Services and former UM football team doctor, of sexually abusing or sexually assaulting them. Matthew Schembechler, son of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, and others have claimed they had notified Bo Schembechler about the abuse and that he had done nothing about it. Dr. Anderson passed away in 2008. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Jon Vaughn’s small blue-and-white camper had been parked outside the home of the university’s president in Ann Arbor since Oct. 8.

“It was removed completely and not by us. Getting more information to know all the details,” Vaughn said in a text to The Associated Press.

University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed to The AP in an email Tuesday morning that the university removed the camper and other items.

“The trailer, tent and other items along South University Avenue have been removed by the university,” he said. “All personal property has been placed in storage and may be reclaimed. We cannot comment further, pursuant to the ongoing confidential mediation and federal court orders.”

The 51-year-old former star running back is one of more than 1,000 people who say they were sexually abused by the university’s late sports doctor Robert Anderson over more than three decades.

The school earlier this year announced a $490 million settlement with the alleged victims. But Vaughn said he still wanted answers, and he did not plan to move the camper until he received them.

