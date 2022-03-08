Jury Selection Starts In Whitmer Kidnapping Plot TrialWith secret recordings and other evidence, prosecutors are pledging to show how four men were united behind a wild plot to kidnap Michigan's governor in response to her aggressive steps to slow down COVID-19 during the early months of the pandemic.

Ex-UM Athlete Jon Vaughn's Protest Encampment Removed By UniversityA camper, tent, signs, and other items that represented a former University of Michigan football player's protest against the school's handling of sex abuse allegations involving a campus doctor have been removed by the university, the school said Tuesday.

Judge Won't Reinstate Ferris State Prof Barry Mehler Who Made Vulgar VideoA judge declined Monday to reinstate a Michigan professor who was suspended with pay in January for making a profanity-filled video to welcome students to a new term.

Michigan Drivers Will Begin Receiving $400 RefundsMichigan drivers with auto insurance will soon start getting previously announced $400 refunds per vehicle.

Michigan To Receive Nearly $800 Million In Opioid SettlementThe state of Michigan is expected to receive nearly $800 million of a $26 billion opioid settlement with the nation's three pharmaceutical distributors.

Abandoned Fisher Body Plant In Detroit To Be Redeveloped As Mixed-Income HousingChanges are coming to the long-vacant and historic Fisher Body Plant in Detroit.