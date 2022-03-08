Michigan Drivers Will Begin Receiving $400 RefundsMichigan drivers with auto insurance will soon start getting previously announced $400 refunds per vehicle.

Michigan To Receive Nearly $800 Million In Opioid SettlementThe state of Michigan is expected to receive nearly $800 million of a $26 billion opioid settlement with the nation's three pharmaceutical distributors.

Abandoned Fisher Body 21 Plant In Detroit To Be Redeveloped As Mixed-Income HousingChanges are coming to the long-vacant and historic Fisher Body 21 Plant in Detroit.

Metro Detroit Business Seeking Donations To Support People In UkraineA Metro Detroit business is asking for donations for people in Ukraine who lost everything following the Russian invasion.

AAA: Gas Prices In Michigan Reach $4 A Gallon This WeekOfficials say prices at the pump have hit $4 a gallon in Michigan.

Female Detroit Senior Firefighter Breaking Several Barriers In The CityFire Engine Operator Teresa Singleton is an active 25-year veteran of the Detroit Fire Department and breaking many barriers in the city.