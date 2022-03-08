  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AM25 Words or Less
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AM25 Words or Less
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Jeff O'Brien
Filed Under:Jeff O'Brien, Juwan Howard, Michigan Wolverines, Phil Martelli

Juwan Howard has resumed his role as Michigan’s basketball coach after serving a five-game suspension for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head.

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 05: Head coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines directs his team during the first half in the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on February 05, 2022 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Michigan Drivers Will Begin Receiving $400 Refunds

Howard met individually with each player Monday when the team did not have a practice.

The Wolverines are on the NCAA Tournament bubble with a 17-13 overall record and 11-9 mark in the Big Ten.

With coach Phil Martelli filling in for Howard, Michigan closed the regular season with a win over then-No. 23 Ohio State on the road Sunday.

READ MORE: Michigan To Receive Nearly $800 Million In Opioid Settlement

BLOOMINGTON, IN – JANUARY 23: Head coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines shouts from the side line during the first half of the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on January 23, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Howard will be back on the sideline Thursday in Indianapolis, leading the eighth-seeded Wolverines against ninth-seeded Indiana in the conference tournament quarterfinals.

 

MORE NEWS: Abandoned Fisher Body 21 Plant In Detroit To Be Redeveloped As Mixed-Income Housing

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.