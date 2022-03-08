(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a 30-year-old woman was murdered at a motel on the city’s east side.
The incident happened on Friday, March 4, at about 8:15 p.m. at the MNM Motel which is located in the 12500 block of E. 8 Mile Road.READ MORE: Michigan House Candidate Denounced Over Remarks About Rape
Video shows the suspect walking into a motel room, and then minutes later shows the suspect leaving with the victim’s red jacket and bag.READ MORE: Metro Detroit Nurse Facing Felony Charge For Working With Suspended License
Anyone with information should call 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-Speak-Up.MORE NEWS: Canadian Currency Toll Rates To Stay The Same At The Blue Water Bridge
