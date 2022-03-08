Michigan House Candidate Denounced Over Remarks About RapeTop Michigan Republicans on Tuesday denounced a state House candidate over his remarks about rape, the latest in a number of controversial comments from the man who narrowly won a special GOP primary a week ago.

Metro Detroit Nurse Facing Felony Charge For Working With Suspended LicenseA nurse working in Sterling Heights is facing a felony charge for working in a nursing home while her license is suspended.

Canadian Currency Toll Rates To Stay The Same At The Blue Water BridgeMDOT officials announced the Canadian rate for eastbound traffic on Port Huron's Blue Water Bridge into Canada will not change, following the currency parity review.

Metro Detroit Uber Driver Calls It Quits Over High Gas, Other CostsA Garden City uber driver who recently quit over high costs says he can’t see how those driving for a living will make it if gas prices continue to rise.

Mother Feeling Guilty After Unknowingly Feeding Baby Recalled FormulaAbbott Nutrition expanded a recall for the formula produced at a Michigan factory after two infants died from a rare infection that can cause blood infections and other complications.

Police Investigate After 30-Year-Old Woman Murdered At Detroit MotelThe Detroit Police Department is investigating after a 30-year-old woman was murdered at a Detroit motel.