(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to the non-fatal shooting of a 13-year-old girl and her dog.
The incident happened in the 13800 block of E. 7 Mile Road on Saturday, March 5.
The victim was walking her dog down the street when they were both shot in the foot.
Police say witnesses saw two males on an ATV exchanging gunfire with someone driving in a Black SUV. Video footage shows the two men riding on the ATV in the neighborhood.
According to police the 13-year-old was caught in the crossfire and she was not targeted in the shooting.
She was transported to a local hospital and police say both she and the dog will be okay.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak- Up. You will remain anonymous.
