Board Directs Michigan Pension Funds To Dump Russian AssetsOpposing the war in Ukraine, a state board on Wednesday directed Michigan's retirement systems to dump assets invested in Russian companies and securities.

Eminem Becomes Most Gold, Platinum Certified ArtistThe Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced 73.5 million new Gold & Platinum Program certifications for Eminem.

Whitmer Urges Congress To Pause 18-Cents-A-Gallon Gas TaxGov. Gretchen Whitmer joined five other Democratic governors Tuesday in urging Congress to pause the 18.4-cents-a-gallon federal gasoline tax for the rest of the year to alleviate pump prices that exceed $4 per gallon.

Man Charged In Whitmer Kidnap Plot Swayed By FBI Informant, Lawyer SaysOpening statements started Wednesday in the trial of four men who prosecutors say plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 because they were angry about pandemic restrictions she imposed.

Boutique In Detroit Shelter Offers Items To Women In Need At No CostA one stop shop for women in need is right here on Detroit’s west side where you can find anything from food, to housing and clothes all at no costs.

Jury Picked For Alleged Plot To Kidnap Michigan Gov. WhitmerProsecutors have said the men were angry over the Democratic governor's pandemic restrictions and that they will present secret recordings and other evidence, including of a trip to check Whitmer’s vacation home and training with weapons and explosives.