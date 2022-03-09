(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,739 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 240 deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,064,093 and 32,374 deaths as of March 9.
Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Monday, March 7. Over the two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 870 per day.
The deaths announced today includes 220 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
READ MORE: Michigan Health Group CEO, Husband Dies In Plane Crash
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here.
