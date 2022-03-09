Tire Shops Swamped By Repairs From PotholesAs if busting your tire on a pothole isn’t already bad enough, imagine cracking your rim beyond repair.

Police: Video Shows Man Setting Detroit Home On FireThe Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to an arson investigation.

Michigan Reports 1,739 New COVID-19 Cases, 240 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Detroit Police: Man Wanted In Fatal Shooting Of Sister Arrested In TennesseeDetroit police say Nashwan Ali, who was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of his sister, was arrested in Tennesse.

Michigan Health Group CEO, Husband Dies In Plane CrashThe president and CEO of MyMichigan Health, Diane Postler-Slattery, and her husband, Donald Slattery, were killed in a Florida plane crash Tuesday evening

University Of Michigan Dropping Mask Policy For Most Indoor Spaces Effective March 14According to an update from the university, masks will be optional on campus including in offices, residence halls and at athletic events.