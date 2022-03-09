(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to an arson investigation.
The incident happened on Wednesday, March 9, at about 9:30 a.m., in the 18700 block of Avon Avenue.
Police say officers responded to a 911 reporting a fire at the home.
Video footage shows a man pouring a liquid on the home before lighting the house on fire and then leaving the scene, walking south on Avon Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Arson Unit at 313-596-2940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. You will remain anonymous.
