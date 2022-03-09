Michigan Health Group CEO, Husband Dies In Plane CrashThe president and CEO of MyMichigan Health, Diane Postler-Slattery, and her husband, Donald Slattery, were killed in a Florida plane crash Tuesday evening

University Of Michigan Dropping Mask Policy For Most Indoor Spaces Effective March 14According to an update from the university, masks will be optional on campus including in offices, residence halls and at athletic events.

Man Charged After Driving Vehicle Into Macomb County Administrative BuildingAccording to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Nicholas Thompson, of Detroit, is charged with one count of malicious destruction of a building $20,000 or more and one count of malicious destruction of fire or police property.

AG Nessel Announces First Charges In Boy Scouts of America InvestigationMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper announced the first charges filed in an ongoing investigation involving the Boy Scouts of America.

Detroit Mayor Duggan To Deliver State Of The City Address: Watch Live On CBSDetroit.comDetroit Mayor Mike Duggan will deliver his ninth State of the City address Wednesday, March 9.

Lapeer County Deputy Injured After Being Shot While Serving Felony WarrantA Lapeer County deputy was in stable condition Wednesday after he was shot and wounded while serving a felony warrant at a home, authorities said.