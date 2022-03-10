(CBS Detroit) — A 40-year-old man is charged after authorities said he allegedly punched his girlfriend and stabbed her multiple times.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Jimmy Acuff, of Detroit, is charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence.

He was arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court and given a $325,000 cash bond.

Prosecutors say at about 11:30 a.m. on March 6, Acuff and the victim were at a motel in the 22700 block of Grand River Avenue and had a verbal argument.

The victim was entering a car to leave when Acuff allegedly punched her in the face. Prosecutors say he then produced a pocket knife, got in the car and stabbed the woman before fleeing.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Acuff was arrested two days later following an investigation.

Prosecutors say Acuff and the victim have children together.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 17 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for March 24.

