(CBS DETROIT) – Investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire that damaged Corktown’s Mudgie’s Deli and Wine Shop early on Thursday morning.
Officials say crews responded to reports of a fire at the restaurant, located at 1413 Brooklyn St, at about 4:30 a.m.
The Detroit Fire Department stayed at the scene until around 6 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire. No further updates have been given at this time.
This incident comes just months after Greg Mudge, the founder and owner of the restaurant, died in September.
