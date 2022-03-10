(CBS DETROIT) – A 61-year-old Ypsilanti man is in critical condition after being shot at multiple times while driving on Davison Freeway on Wednesday.
Michigan State Police say that the Detroit Regional Communication Center received a call from Detroit police where they said they were at Henry Ford Hospital with a shooting victim.
A preliminary investigation found that the victim was driving westbound on the Davison Freeway near Conant when he and his passenger noticed they were being followed by an individual driving a silver SUV.
Police say the victim then exited Davison at Oakland, and the unknown suspect fired multiple shots at the Honda, striking the victim.
The driver is in critical condition.
The passenger was not injured.
Police say the suspect, vehicle, and motive connected to this shooting are unknown.
Anyone with information is about this investigation is asked to call the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800.SPEAK.UP.MORE NEWS: Michigan Lawmakers Finalize $666M Transfer For GM Projects
