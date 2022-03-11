  • WKBD-TV

(CBS Detroit) — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Detroit St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back in Corktown.

This parade, hosted by the United Irish Societies (UIS), kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. in the city’s oldest neighborhood on Michigan Avenue and Sixth Street, continuing down to 14th Street.

Tens of thousands of people attend the parade every year, making it one of the largest in the country.

Visit detroitstpatricksparade.com for more information.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.