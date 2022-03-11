(CBS Detroit) — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Detroit St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back in Corktown.
This parade, hosted by the United Irish Societies (UIS), kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. in the city’s oldest neighborhood on Michigan Avenue and Sixth Street, continuing down to 14th Street.READ MORE: Michigan's Average Gas Price Reaches State Record
Tens of thousands of people attend the parade every year, making it one of the largest in the country.READ MORE: Wayne County Investing $90 Million To Improve Roads, Bridges
Visit detroitstpatricksparade.com for more information.MORE NEWS: Will Mayor Duggan’s Detroit Promise Program Sway Families To Buy Homes In The City?
