Michigan State Police Vehicle Hit On I-96, Multiple Crashes In Metro Detroit Due To Slick RoadsA Michigan State Police vehicle was hit while on I-96 in Detroit on Friday morning.

Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Trial Symbol Of Discord In West MichiganFour men described by prosecutors as radicals who schemed to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are on trial in a federal courthouse named for Gerald R. Ford, a political Mr. Nice Guy revered for moderation and bridge-building after the Watergate scandal.

New Laws Let Michigan Parole Board Wait 5 Years To Review Certain InmatesNew laws enacted Friday allow the Michigan Parole Board to delay reviews of killers and other violent offenders so they occur every five years instead of every one or two years.

Owner Of Warren Asbestos Abatement Company To Stand TrialAttorney General Dana Nessel announced that the owner of an asbestos abatement company that did subcontracted work for the Detroit Land Bank Authority will stand trial.

Aerial Survey Shows Michigan's Elk Herd Growing, DNR Officials SayThe state Department of Natural Resources says a survey conducted in January estimates that Michigan's elk population has increased 5% since 2019.

MDOT Reminds Michiganders To Stay Alert As Clocks 'Spring Forward'The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding residents to be aware of their surroundings as clocks "spring forward" on Sunday.