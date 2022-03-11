(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding residents to be aware of their surroundings as clocks “spring forward” on Sunday.
Clocks will "spring forward" to daylight saving time at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13.
Sunrise will occur one hour later, meaning it will be darker later in the morning, so drivers should watch out for pedestrians, joggers, and bicyclists.
“As the weather gets warmer, we anticipate more people getting out for some exercise and fresh air,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. “Pedestrians, joggers, and bicyclists should wear brighter, reflective clothing in order to be seen more easily, and those behind the wheel need to pay close attention and eliminate distractions while driving.”
In addition to this, MDOT officials added some notes to drivers and bicyclists:
- Drivers also should allow a minimum 3-foot distance when passing a bicyclist, according to state law
- Bicyclists are permitted to ride on most roadways in Michigan unless otherwise posted
- As legal roadway users, bicyclists are required to obey all traffic laws, signs, and signals
