Michigan Matters: Talking with Two Detroit Legends, Helping the CommunityDetroit born actor Tom Selleck, star of “Blue Bloods” and the original “Magnum PI” TV series talks about his illustrious career, his beloved Detroit Tigers and more on “Michigan Matters” airing 8 am Sunday on CBS 62.

Dog Handlers At Michigan Prisons Get 42% Pay CutMichigan prisoners who are trusted to train dogs are getting a 42% pay cut to $1.54 per day after a mistake was discovered by the Corrections Department, a newspaper reported.

Detroit Mayor Duggan Talks 'Blight To Beauty' Plan, Education, Housing At State Of The City AddressDetroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivered his ninth State of the City Address Wednesday night at General Motor's Factory Zero Plant.

Michigan House OKs Banning Online Absentee Applications, SOS MailingsThe Republican-controlled Michigan House voted Thursday to prohibit digital signatures on absentee ballot applications and to ban unsolicited mailings of applications to voters, advancing more election bills that are unlikely to be signed by the Democratic governor.

MLB Agreement Reached, Players Accept Terms In Time For 162Players have voted to accept Major League Baseball's latest offer for a new labor deal, paving the way to end a 99-day lockout and salvage a 162-game regular season.

Armored Vehicle Maker That Retrofitted JFK's Limo To CloseAn armored vehicle maker that customized the limousine in which President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 will shut down its operations.