Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Detroit born actor Tom Selleck, star of “Blue Bloods” and the original “Magnum PI” TV series talks about his illustrious career, his beloved Detroit Tigers and more on “Michigan Matters” airing 8 am Sunday on CBS 62.
Selleck, who has starred in movies including “Three Men and a Baby,” talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, about the 250th episode of “Blue Bloods” which just aired on CBS, and how he has survived in the often fickle entertainment industry.
Selleck was seen sporting a Detroit Tigers’ “D” baseball cap during “Magnum PI.”
Then Emily Gail, who put the Motor City on the map with her "Say Nice Things about Detroit" movement, appeared with Cain to talk about it, her beloved hometown, and how the entrepreneur – who now lives in Hawaii — is doing.
Then Visit Detroit’s Claude Molinari appears to provide an update about the Motor City and region, and how the tourism and the convention business is finally starting to return after a two year pandemic-induced hiatus.
And Keith Mobley, Assistant Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility, of AAA: The Auto Club Group, talks about corporate responsibility and how they are helping in states they operate in. Mobley talked about providing scholarships for students at five HBCUs.
Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62