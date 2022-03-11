(CBS Detroit) — Eligible Michigan drivers are already starting to receive their $400 refund checks, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox.

Officials say drivers should expect $400 per vehicle, which officials say will go to insurers and then distributed to policyholders beginning March 9 through May 9. In addition, policyholders should receive $80 for each historic vehicle.

Refunds are going to those who have a vehicle, motorcycle or RV insured by a policy that meets minimum insurance requirements as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021. They must be delivered in the form of checks or ACH deposits. Gift cards, premium discounts and credits against current or future balances are not allowed.

“If you are eligible for a refund, your auto insurer will send it to you automatically and you do not need to take action. Incorrect information could cause delays, so drivers may wish to confirm that their insurer has their current address and banking information,” Fox said.

“Now that the refund process has begun, it is especially important for consumers to be alert for potential scams. No one should call you seeking your personal information in order to get your refund, and if you get such a call – hang up and call your insurance agent or company directly to verify the legitimacy of the call.”

The refunds come after they were unanimously approved by the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) late last year. The association approved for $3 billion of surplus funds to be refunded. Another $2 million in funds will ensure continuity of care for catastrophic crash survivors.

Eligible drivers who do not receive their refund by May 9 should call their auto insurer or agent.

For more information on the refunds, visit Michigan.gov/MCCArefund.

