(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,819 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 45 deaths on Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,065,912 and 32,419 deaths as of March 11.READ MORE: Move To The City, Kids Get Free College Tuition, Will Mayor Duggan’s Detroit Promise Program Sway Families To Buy Homes In The City?
Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Wednesday, March 9. Over the two days (Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 910 per day.
The deaths announced today includes 38 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
READ MORE: Hope Program Helps Eligible Detroiters Avoid Foreclosure
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Gov. Whitmer Signals Veto Of Bill To Freeze Michigan's Gasoline Tax
For the latest numbers, visit here.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.