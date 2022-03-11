  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:I-96, metro detroit, michigan state police, MSP vehicle hit, Slippery Roads

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan State Police vehicle was hit while on I-96 in Detroit on Friday morning.

Trooper vehicle hit on I-96 | Credit: Michigan State Police

MSP officials say that the trooper’s vehicle was standing still as he was working a blocking vehicle when the car was struck.

It happened on I-96 near Telegraph.

The other driver was traveling too fast and struck the rear of the trooper’s car.

The trooper was able to exit his vehicle and assist the at-fault driver.

No one was hurt.

As a precaution because of the speed of the crash, the trooper was transported to a local hospital.

MSP officials also said that 14 crashes happened this morning in Metro Detroit and reminded drivers to slow down and move over a lane for emergency vehicles.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.