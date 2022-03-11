FILE - In this July 12, 2021, file photo, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks at a vaccine mobilization event before Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage at the TCF Center in Detroit. Duggan and former deputy mayor Anthony Adams will face off in Detroit’s Nov. 2 general election for the city’s top elected seat. Duggan received 50,853 votes, while Adams trailed with 7014 votes, to finish as the top two vote-getters in Tuesday, Aug. non-partisan primary. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(CBS DETROIT)– During Wednesday’s State of the City address, Mayor Mike Duggan spoke about the Detroit Promise Program, some wonder if this incentive would sway families into buying a home in Detroit.

Macomb County resident Dominic Mapp is currently looking to buy a new home.

“I’d like to probably stay probably in St. Clair Shores I like that area a lot, maybe Grosse Pointe,” Mapp said.

Or maybe Detroit? Mapp says after hearing Mayor Mike Duggan’s announcement about the Detroit Promise Program. A program that offers free college tuition to Detroit students he says, city living is a possibility.

“If U of M is on the table as well as U of D then, yeah that could potentially sway somethings,” said Mapp.

The Program is open to DPSCD students as well private and charter schools, as long as it’s within city limits, and offers scholarships to partnering 4 and 2 year institutions.

Metro Detroit Realtor Tyson Reeves says, he always informs clients about available incentives in the city and they work.

“As far as incentives go, the numbers show the incentives work. I was looking at the numbers that date back to when Obama did the tax credit back in 2009 and even during that recession there was a huge uptick as soon as the announcement was made,” said Tyson Reeves, a Metro Detroit Realtor and Broker.

Reeves says there’s a buzz right now in the city and once word gets out about this higher education incentive he expects more families to take interest in buying in Detroit.

As for Mapp, well he’s not yet sold.

“I think it’s a lot more that need to be done,” said Mapp.

Mayor Duggan says right now 1,200 Detroit students are benefiting from the Detroit Promise Program for more information on eligibility or to apply, visit:

