Community Fridge Offers Free Food To Islandview ResidentsA community fridge was installed last week on Kercheval and Field, and in less than seven days, it has been refilled four times.

Closed Courtroom Spoils Verdict In Flint Murder TrialThe Michigan Supreme Court overturned a murder conviction Monday, saying a Genesee County judge who closed his courtroom to the public violated the rights of a man who was on trial.

Michigan Doctor Raising Awareness About Healthcare Burnout, Physician SuicideA Michigan Medicine doctor shares how burnout is effecting herself and colleagues. Wants to raise awareness of mental health crisis within healthcare and high suicide rate among doctors.

Man Struck, Killed While Crossing I-275 In Canton TownshipAn 18-year-old man died after he was struck by a semi-tractor trailer while crossing Interstate 275 in Canton Township.

Michigan Reports 1,365 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Whitmer Awards $2.7 Million To Three Michigan Schools To Expand STEM ProgramsGovernor Gretchen Whitmer announced that three Michigan schools will receive $900,000 each, or a combined $2.7 million in funding to support the statewide K-12 expansion of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.