By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Canton Township, car crash, I-275

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — An 18-year-old man died after he was struck by a semi-tractor trailer while crossing Interstate 275 in Canton Township.

The incident happened at about 11:20 p.m., Friday, on the southbound freeway at Ford Road, Michigan State Police said Saturday.

Police said a single-car crash occurred on the northbound freeway, and three people inside go out of the vehicle and attempted to cross the southbound lanes.

Police said the 18-year-old, from Detroit, was struck by the semi as he attempted to cross. The two other people were located by the Canton Police Department.

Authorities said the driver of the semi stopped at the scene.

As of Saturday, police said an investigation was ongoing.

