(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,365 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 24 deaths on Monday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,067,277 and 32,443 deaths as of March 14.READ MORE: Man Struck, Killed While Crossing I-275 In Canton Township
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, March 11. Over the three days (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 455 per day.
READ MORE: Whitmer Awards $2.7 Million To Three Michigan Schools To Expand STEM Programs
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Man, Woman From Mt. Pleasant Arrested For Reckless Use Of Firearm While Under The Influence
For the latest numbers, visit here.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.