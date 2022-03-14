Man Struck, Killed While Crossing I-275 In Canton TownshipAn 18-year-old man died after he was struck by a semi-tractor trailer while crossing Interstate 275 in Canton Township.

Michigan Reports 1,365 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Whitmer Awards $2.7 Million To Three Michigan Schools To Expand STEM ProgramsGovernor Gretchen Whitmer announced that three Michigan schools will receive $900,000 each, or a combined $2.7 million in funding to support the statewide K-12 expansion of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.

Man, Woman From Mt. Pleasant Arrested For Reckless Use Of Firearm While Under The InfluenceA 32-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, both from Mt. Pleasant, were arrested and lodged in jail for reckless use of a firearm while under the influence.

3-Year Project To Rebuild I-96 In Oakland County Begins March 21A construction project to rebuild interstate 96 and create a flex route in Oakland County will begin on March 21.

Man Killed After Shooting At Normandie Hotel In DetroitPolice are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a Detroit hotel on Monday.