Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron Has COVID-19, Reports Mild SymptomsDetroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and reported “very mild” symptoms.

Midland Tea Lounge Hosts Fundraiser In Support Of UkraineA tea lounge in Midland hosted a fundraiser over the weekend, selling donuts adorning the Ukrainian flag to raise money.

Community Fridge Offers Free Food To Islandview ResidentsA community fridge was installed last week on Kercheval and Field, and in less than seven days, it has been refilled four times.

Closed Courtroom Spoils Verdict In Flint Murder TrialThe Michigan Supreme Court overturned a murder conviction Monday, saying a Genesee County judge who closed his courtroom to the public violated the rights of a man who was on trial.

Michigan Doctor Raising Awareness About Healthcare Burnout, Physician SuicideA Michigan Medicine doctor shares how burnout is affecting herself and colleagues and wants to raise awareness of the mental health crisis within healthcare and high suicide rate among doctors.

Man Struck, Killed While Crossing I-275 In Canton TownshipAn 18-year-old man died after he was struck by a semi-tractor trailer while crossing Interstate 275 in Canton Township.