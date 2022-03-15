(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFPs) to expand the number of sites offering the Expanding, Enhancing Emotional Health program.
The RFP for the Expanding, Enhancing Emotional Health program would be to support mental health services to children and adolescents in school-based locations by licensed mental health professionals, according to the MDHHS.
The MDHHS says this RFP is open to public and non-profit entities such as local health departments, community health centers, community mental health agencies, Federally Qualified Health Centers, non-profit hospitals/health systems, school districts, federally recognized tribes and other health care or social services organizations qualified to provide mental health care to the school age population.
Officials say grant applications for the Expanding, Enhancing Emotional Health Expansion Program RFP must be submitted electronically through the EGrAMS program by 3 p.m. on April 15.
